Meet the cast of Cold Feet

And find out what persuaded our 50-something friends in the north to return...

David Brent, Mulder and Scully, Alf Garnett, Jon (Game of Thrones) Snow… this is proving to be the year of the come-back for certain beloved TV characters.

Advertisement

Now make room for five more, casually known by their unremarkable first names: Adam, Pete, Jenny, David and Karen, the urban-professionals-next-door of Cold Feet.

They used to be six, but a shocking car crash meant that Rachel’s ashes were scattered off the coast of Portmeirion in the March 2003 finale of the fifth series, watched by 10.7 million of us who’d lived through their associated births, marriages, miscarriages and cancer scares since the early Blair years.

Remind yourselves of the returning characters by clicking on the images – and find out more about the new faces below.

Who are Cold Feet’s new characters?

Adam met new love interest Angela while living in Singapore – now they are set to be married. She’s 18 years his junior, and the daughter of millionaire Eddie. Find out more about her and actress Karen David here.

Matthew Williams – played by Ceallach Spellman

Adam and Rachel’s son went to boarding school in Manchester while his Dad was away on business trips. He’s a smart kid – but is acting out with his father absent.

Actor Ceallach Spellman was recently seen in C4 comedy drama Cucumber. He’s also a CBBC and Radio 1 presenter, and featured in BBC1 school drama Waterloo Road.

Eddie – played by Art Malik

Angela’s father Eddie is a successful and suave businessman, who becomes very interested in single Karen.

Art Malik recently featured in Channel 4’s second series of Indian Summers, over 30 years after he shot to fame in ITV’s The Jewel in the Crown.

Robyn Duff – played by Lucy Robinson

Originally David’s divorce lawyer during his break-up with Karen, Robyn is now David’s wife – but all is not well between them.

Lucy Robinson recently appeared in the BBC’s second run of Shakespeare Hollow Crown history plays. She’s probably best known for her role in the BBC’s Pride and Prejudice as Mrs Hurst, and for her role as Dame Cristabelle Wickham in The Thin Blue Line.

Ellie and Olivia – Ella Hunt and Daisy Edgar-Jones

Twins Ellie and Olivia, along with their older brother Josh, have grown up with single mum Karen – although their Dad David is still wondering what might have been if he hadn’t had his divorce.

Advertisement

Ella Hunt secured a role in 2012 movie Les Miserables, and is set to appear in the next series of ITV’s Morse prequel Endeavour. Daisy Edgar-Jones, the daughter of Sky Arts boss Philip Edgar-Jones, is set to appear in the 20th series of Silent Witness.