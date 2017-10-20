Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Pat Phelan floored in shock crowbar attack!

Coronation Street: Pat Phelan floored in shock crowbar attack!

He certainly didn't see this one coming...

Screen Shot adsapdaspdokaspodk2017-10-20 at 09.04.23

The tables have been turned on Pat Phelan in the first of tonight’s Coronation Street double bill after the villainous builder was attacked with a crowbar.

Advertisement

Scenes just shown saw Phelan set upon in his home by a cohort of Vinny’s, who has obviously been employed to intimidate (and maybe even silence) Pat.

Viewers now have to wait until 8.30pm to discover whether this really is it for Phelan, who is currently lying frightened and disoriented on his kitchen floor.

Screen Shotasdasdjaspdjaspdjapso 2017-10-20 at 09.05.57

As fans have already witnessed, Phelan has been seeking to intimidate Vinny, who did a flit with filched cash that Pat felt ought to have been divided with him.

After finding out that Vinny’s mum Flora resides at a nearby nursing home, Phelan made sure he was on the scene when the elderly lady received a FaceTime call from her son and wasted little time in making some veiled threats.

Screen Shot sdasdasdasdasdas2017-10-20 at 09.06.07

But having put the frighteners on Vinny, Phelan has now obviously reaped a whirlwind in the form of the thug who has invaded his home.

Why he didn’t hear the guy stomping down the stairs was a bit of a mystery, but perhaps wily Pat is merely biding his time before regaining the upper hand? Only time will tell…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Latest news

Screen Shot sdjsadjasdjasdjas2017-10-20 at 13.14.17

EastEnders: Jane leaves a desperate message for Ian – as she’s forced to exit Walford

ITV, JH

Emmerdale: has Moira lied to the police for Cain – and what’s he hiding?

Everything Coronation Street

Screen Shot adsapdaspdokaspodk2017-10-20 at 09.04.23
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

06_09_CORO_PHELAN_ANDY_03

Coronation Street: Eileen discovers Phelan’s kidnap secret?

119286

Coronation Street: Vinny could kill Phelan, reveals Connor McIntyre

Screen Shot 2017-08-30 at 11.57.04

Coronation Street: Phelan digs Andy’s grave! Here’s what happens next

118646

Coronation Street: Eileen has a showdown with Vinny – “We should fear for her,” says Sue Cleaver

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more