When is Strictly Come Dancing 2017’s Blackpool Week?

Blackpool Week is a huge milestone in the Strictly 2017 calendar – here's the date for your diary

“I just want to get to Blackpool Week,” is the mantra for many Strictly Come Dancing contestants.

Advertisement

Blackpool is a huge milestone in the Strictly calendar. The judges pack their 10 paddles in their overnight luggage and often get a chance to wave them around, while the remaining couples enjoy dancing across this huge expanse of sprung floor beneath the giant chandeliers. Everyone ups their game in the home of ballroom.

When is Strictly 2017’s Blackpool Week?

This year, the Blackpool Week episode will take place on Saturday 18th November. That’s four weeks before the final.

Where is Blackpool Week filmed?

The Strictly circus heads north to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom for one weekend only. Find out more about the Blackpool Tower Ballroom here, and what makes it “the home of ballroom” to dancers all over the world.

How do I get tickets for Strictly’s Blackpool week?

Sadly, the ballot for this year’s series is now closed. However, if you want to find out how to keep up to date with when Strictly tickets are available, click here.

Advertisement

Where is Strictly Come Dancing usually filmed?

The rest of the series is filmed at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire near London.