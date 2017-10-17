Coronation Street: has Anna killed Seb?

Seb's life is left on the line in next week's episodes of Corrie

Coronation Street’s Anna Windass is in the frame for attempted murder next week after Seb Franklin is left fighting for his life.

Advertisement

The upcoming drama sees Seb pointing the finger of blame at Anna after his twin siblings are taken into care. Social services will swoop after Seb finds his heroin-addicted mum unconscious – and it’s Anna who stands accused of involving the authorities.

Following the showdown, Anna decides to have it out with old enemy Pat Phelan, who she blames for poisoning Seb against her.

Events then take an unexpected turn when Seb suffers an horrific fall from his ladder while cleaning windows at the solicitors’ office.

Finding Seb on the ground, Anna calls an ambulance while Faye sobs over his lifeless body. But with a big question mark hanging over whether Seb fell or was pushed, Phelan wastes no time in attempting to frame Anna for attempted murder.

With actress Debbie Rush set to leave Corrie in the months ahead, might Anna end up going down for a crime she didn’t commit?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.