Irish comedian Sean Hughes has died aged 51

Former Never Mind the Buzzcocks team captain Sean Hughes has passed away

Comedian, actor and stand-up Sean Hughes has died aged just 51.

Hughes was best known for his six-year stint as a team captain on panel show Never Mind the Buzzcocks alongside Phil Jupitus and Mark Lamarr.

Alongside his stand-up work, he also did straight acting work notching up appearances in dramas such as The Last Detective, Agatha Christie’s Marple and Casualty among other shows. News of his death was confirmed by his management company.

Hughes also won the prestigious Perrier Comedy Award at the Edinburgh Festival for his show A One Night Stand With Sean Hughes in 1990. He was 24 and at the time was the youngest ever to win the accolade.

On 8th October, Hughes tweeted to say that he was “in hospital”.

His management company issued a statement which read: “Sean Hughes the comedian, actor , writer and novelist died this morning in hospital.

“He was at the time the youngest winner of the Perrier award with his ground breaking show and went on to a glittering career.

“He was a formidable comedian and will be remembered by fans and the industry for his superb wit and quite  brilliant imagination. He leaves behind two brothers Alan and Martin.”

Nica Burns director of The Edinburgh Comedy Awards has said: “Sean Hughes was the youngest comic at 24, to win Britains top comedy award  in 1990 He was a huge talent, a really good comic, instinctive timing from day one and a very good writer. He will be missed.”

Ben Dowell

Ben has worked as a professional journalist specialising in TV and the arts for nearly twenty years. After a two year stint on local newspapers in the mid 1990s, he spent more than 5 years as the broadcast reporter at the Stage newspaper. Following that he enjoyed staff reporting positions at the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday Times breaking stories and writing features before settling as a full time freelance writing for an array of newspapers and magazines - but mainly for the Guardian, Evening Standard, Broadcast, Independent and the New Statesman where he wrote a column.

