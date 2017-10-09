Accessibility Links

Who plays Katy Sutcliffe in ITV’s Liar? Meet Zoe Tapper

Everything you need to know about the Safe House and Mr Selfridge actress

Katy Sutcliffe in Liar is played by Zoe Tapper.

Laura’s (Joanne Froggatt) sister Katy lives nearby. She is the one who persuades Laura to go out with Andrew, and she helps her sister deal with the fallout. But Katy is hiding a big secret with the potential to shatter her family.

Where have I seen her before? Zoe Tapper, born in 1981 in Bromley in Kent, also currently stars in ITV drama Safe House. She’s been in a number of high profile television series including Mr Selfridge, Agatha Christie’s Marpe, and Survivors, Desperate Romantics and Demons to name but a few.

When is Liar on TV?

Liar is on ITV on Monday nights at 9pm

