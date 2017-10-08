Who is Brian Conley? Everything you need to know about the comedian and Strictly Come Dancing contestant

Strictly 2017 contestant Brian's been on TV for the last four decades as a comedian, presenter, actor and singer - hmmm... there's something missing there...

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 celebrities: Brian Conley

Age: 56

Strictly Come Dancing code name: Apollo. There doesn’t appear to be an official explanation why, but our guess is because he’s a bit of a ‘Mr Variety’, and Apollo is the god of many different things, a jack of all trades in deity terms

Twitter: @RealBrianConley



Which Strictly professional has Brian been paired with? Amy Dowden

Week 1

Score on the leaderboard: 16

Dance: Tango to Temptation by Heaven 17

The judges’ verdict: Bruno loved Brian’s “passion” and “intensity”, but also said that his footwork was “ill-fitting” and that perhaps he should take his shoes back to the cobblers…whatever that means! Craig criticised Brian’s “poor” posture and didn’t believe that he was driving or leading the dance “in any way”. Shirley praised his character and said he was “great in promenade” and that overall it was a “very good performance”.

Week 2

Score on the leaderboard: 19 (35 combined with week 1)

Dance: Cha Cha to Shake Your Groove Thing by Peaches and Herb

Judges’ verdict: “Saturday Night Fever and a little influenza,” Bruno declared, while Craig said it was “stompy” with no hip action and terrible timing. Still, the judges praised his entertainment value, with Darcey calling the dance “lively and bright”.

Has Brian Conley been in the dance off?

Yes – Brian Conley was in the first dance off in week 2. Head judge Shirley Ballas had the tie-breaking vote and decided to send Chizzy Akudolu home instead.

Radio Times spoke exclusively to Brian Conley:

Why are you on Strictly?

“For the money. No, I’ve been asked before and turned it down. I think I was just nervous.”

Any dance experience?

“Oh yes, I’ll be all right if we do the slosh. Amy may be a British champion, but she doesn’t know what that is — I’ll teach her a thing or two.”

Hear more from Brian and Amy in our exclusive interview below:

What is Brian Conley famous for?

Brian Conley – also known as the self-proclaimed “Dangerous Brian” – is a comedian, presenter, actor and singer who’s been on our tellies for four decades.

The height of his TV fame was in the 90s with The Brian Conley Show. He also had a sitcom called Time After Time, starred in Jed Mercurio’s comedy-drama The Grimleys and was on The National Lottery: We’ve Got Your Number.

He was widely referred to as the best paid man on television in his heyday – probably because he was in almost everything. Prolific doesn’t begin to cover it.

He’s also done his fair share of theatre, and was nominated for an Olivier for playing the great entertainer Al Jolson on stage, a performance which would have given him an awful lot of dancing experience.

Since then, Brian has hosted several TV shows including Let Me Entertain You, and has performed 13 times, no less, as Buttons in Cinderella pantomimes (“oh no he hasn’t!” Oh yes, he has…) This Christmas, Brian will star in his 35th panto.

Brian took part in the 2012 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! but had to leave the jungle on medical grounds after just a few days.

Here is a video of Brian eating fire on Loose Women, because, why not?

When he was announced for Strictly, Brian said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be asked to strut my stuff on this year’s Strictly. My family all love the show and can’t wait to see me do my Dad dancing on national television. I know it’s going to be a lot of hard work but I’m up for the challenge, so bring on the spray tan and sequins.”

Last updated 22nd September 2017