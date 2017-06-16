Keeley Hawes and David Morrissey lead the cast of BBC1's abduction thriller, but there's no return for series one star James Nesbitt. Find out more about the characters and actors in series two

The mystery of what happened to Alice Webster is getting more intriguing by the minute. Tcheky Karyo's French detective Julien Baptiste is the only character to return from series one, with actors Keeley Hawes and David Morrissey picking up where James Nesbitt and Frances O'Connor left off. To find out more about all the key cast and characters in The Missing series 2, check out the bios below.

Julien Baptiste – played by Tcheky Karyo

The case of the missing Oliver Hughes left quite the scar on the French missing persons detective, but now another case from his past has drawn him out of retirement. When the missing Alice Webster returns after 13 years in captivity, she brings with her vital information for Julien.

Tchéky Karyo is the only key cast member to return following the first series of The Missing. The Turkish-born French actor was the quiet, probing heart of the first series, and he's just as captivating here. Away from The Missing, Karyo has a varied movie back catalogue, with appearances from Bond film Goldeneye, Hollywood blockbuster The Patriot to French cult movie Doberman.

He's also a talented musician, having released two solo albums including 2013 record Credo.

Alice Webster – played by Abigail Hardingham

In 2003, schoolgirl Alice Webster was abducted from an English school near a military base in Eckhausen, Germany. 11 years on, she stumbles in to the same town, having apparently escaped her captors. What happened to her? And does she know something about another missing girl long disappeared?

Abigail Hardingham's TV CV includes appearances in Silent Witness and Hollyoaks Later, but this is the London actress's biggest TV role yet. She also picked up a British Independent Film Award Best Newcomer for her role in indie horror flick Nina Forever.

Young Alice Webster is played by Bromley actress Madi Linnard.