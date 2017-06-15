Wife Swap has always been about couples with different views or lifestyles stepping into each other’s shoes – but this time, there’s a Brexit twist. Here’s how to watch and what to expect…

What time is it on TV?

This one-off edition, Wife Swap: Brexit Special, is on Thursday 15th June at 9pm on Channel 4.

Who's swapping lives?

Ukip campaigner Pauline from Canvey Island switches places with Green Party councillor Kat in rural Nottinghamshire. This will be fun.

What can we expect from the show?

There are, shall we say, robust discussions about Brexit. Kat, who was born in Germany and has dual nationality, is struck by the lack of diversity in Canvey Island, while Pauline had never considered that some European immigrants fear being deported from the UK as a result of Brexit.

Will there be Brexit beef?

Inevitably, there are allegations of racism, angry exchanges and tears, with both sides getting increasingly frustrated and even further apart in their opinions. While both wives conclude that this social experiment is worth doing, to hear the other side of the debate, the Brexit gift that Pauline leaves in Kat’s garden is unlikely to go down well.