Los Angles will be booting up the Bat-Signal to say farewell to Batman actor Adam West, who died last week aged 88.

The caped crusader’s ceremonial spotlight will be aimed at the tower of LA’s City Hall at 9pm (5am our time), with fans encouraged to gather in their best Batman outfits to celebrate the much-loved actor's career. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Charlie Beck will light the iconic lamp.

West starred in the Batman TV series and in the 1966 movie version, becoming a campy comedy hero. He won over legions of fans with his tongue-in-cheek portrayal of the world's greatest superhero/shark repeller...

For UK fans who can't catch a batplane to the ceremony, West's family is encouraging people to donate to the Adam West Memorial Fund for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.