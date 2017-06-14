If you thought you could escape from the world of high-tech dystopian drama Black Mirror by retreating to low-tech, tree-pulped literature, then think again – because Charlie Brooker’s famously dark satirical sci-fi is now coming to a bookshop near you.

You see, three Black Mirror-inspired books are set to be released next year, with each volume containing three short novellas written by different authors dealing with the series’ central theme of how technology changes human lives.

The books will be edited by Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker with each novella a new and original story, and while there’s no word yet on the writers involved The Bookseller says they will be “leading names in the literary world.”

"All-new Black Mirror stories from exciting authors - that's a joyous prospect,” Brooker said in a statement. “And they're appearing in a high-tech new format known as a book.

"Apparently, you just have to glance at some sort of ink code printed on paper and images and sounds magically appear in your head, enacting the story. Sounds far-fetched to me, but we'll see."

The first volume will be released in February 2018, while the new series of Black Mirror is due to stream on Netflix this October.