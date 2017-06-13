Aidan Turner made a triumphant return to Sunday nights with Poldark series three – but a character from his past suggests the BBC1 hero won't be getting things all his own way come episode two.

Actor Robin Ellie, the original Ross Poldark from the 1975 BBC TV series, is back this Sunday as Reverend Halse, the irascible judge who clashed with Ross during series two's court scenes.

The pair will be reunited in episode two following the news that there is a vacancy for the role of magistrate in the area. Poldark considers it – but rival George Warleggan also has his eye on the job...

The new series three episode two photos also reveal a new character in the BBC1 drama, Tholly Tregirls (played by Hornblower's Sean Gilder, below left).

Tregirls comes to the area as a friend of Ross's father, but the new images show he could be something of a liability for Ross, getting into a fight and squaring up to the swarthy Cornishman.

Poldark series three episode two airs on Sunday 18th June at 9pm on BBC1.