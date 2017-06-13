We’ve yet to see series one on UK TV but Lindsay Lohan has already signed on to star in a second series of Sky1’s new comedy Sick Note, alongside Rupert Grint and Nick Frost.

Sick Note follow’s Grint’s Daniel Glass, who is mistakenly diagnosed with a terminal illness by Nick Frost’s incompetent doctor, Ian Glennis. He convinces young compulsive liar Daniel (you can see where this is going) to tell a massive fib to his friends, family and colleagues, leaving them all convinced he’s actually dying.

Well, it’s one way to get out of a dead-end insurance job innit?

Speaking of which, Grint’s boss – whose thumb his character is said to be under – is played by Miami Vice and Nash Bridges star Don Johnson. Deadline reports Lohan will play Johnson’s daughter, Katerina West, in series two.

“We are thrilled to be making a second [season] of this nail-biting comedy and very excited to be welcoming the extraordinary talents of Lindsay Lohan to our all-star cast", said executive producer Jo Sargent.

Ron Weasley and Cady Heron sharing the same TV screen? We don’t know about you, but we think that’s totally fetch.