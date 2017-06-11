Original Batman Adam West has died aged 88.

West starred in the Batman TV series and in the 1966 movie version, winning over fans with his tongue-in-cheek portrayal and low-tech costume.

The US actor died of leukaemia in Los Angeles on Friday after a "short but brave battle", a family spokesperson told the press. The statement continued: "Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans' lives. He was and always will be our hero."

While Batman was the role that made West famous, he took on almost 200 TV series and movies in a career spanning seven decades.

In recent years he earned a new young fan base as a voice actor, starring in animated series Family Guy as Quahog's oddball mayor Adam West. Last year he also made a guest appearance in US sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

Shabbat is over & I just heard the sad news about #AdamWest. It was an incredible honor to work w/ him on our 200th ep. of @bigbangtheory. pic.twitter.com/GSqIgjL7pP — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) June 11, 2017

The Batman TV series was an unexpected hit with West as the caped crusader. While recent versions of Batman have featured high-tech costumes with molded six-packs and epic battle scenes, the original was a much more scaled-back affair.

On-screen comic book graphics of Wham! and Pow! gave the fight scenes a comic touch, while West and his co-star Burt Ward, who played sidekick Robin, were beloved for their kitsch portrayal of the "Dynamic Duo". Batman's outfit was made out of a stretchy fabric and topped off with a cape that could easily be recreated by small children using a black bin-bag.

The actress Julie Newmar, who played Catwoman, told the BBC that West was "bright, witty and fun to work with".

"I will miss him in the physical world and savour him always in the world of imagination and creativity," she said.



Val Kilmer and Ben Affleck, who each later stepped into West's shoes (and cape) to play Batman, also paid their respects:

Ah dear Adam West. He was always so kind when we met. A real gent. Once when I was a kid we found ourselves in front the batmobile. I got in — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 10, 2017

Adam West exemplified heroism. Kind, funny and an all around great guy. Thank you for showing us all how it's done. @therealadamwest — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) June 10, 2017

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill - who, like West, has embraced the fandom around the show that made him famous - shared a very personal tribute.

#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I'm so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/Bu0OOaRgX9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 10, 2017

In fact, West had a lot of friends and admirers in Hollywood.

When I was a kid POW BLAM Adam West was Batman! With his pal Robin and his tongue planted firmly in his cheek he brought me so much joy. ;^} — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 11, 2017

God Bless Adam West pic.twitter.com/9OK7kHNZHS — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) June 10, 2017

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane also paid tribute, saying: "He knew comedy, and he knew humanity."