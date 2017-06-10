The Voice Kids has delivered its first major surprise of the series as seemingly shy Hartlepool 12-year-old Courtney blew the coaches away with a performance of Ike and Tina Turner's Nutbush City Limits.

The young singer appeared rather nervous as she headed to The Voice Kids UK stage but, just as her father had suggested, she came alive the moment the opening bars of her audition track were played by the band.

Courtney launched into a rousing performance of the 1973 Turner track, bouncing around the stage with seemingly boundless energy, much to the delight of Voice Kids coaches Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and will.i.am.

Tina Turner isn't the first powerful female vocalist Courtney's taken on with gusto, though. In 2015 she channeled Adele for the Teen Star singing competition.

And in 2016 she gave her very best Etta James on the UK Open Mic circuit.

Could she go on to take The Voice Kids title?

The Voice Kids UK continues on ITV on Saturday nights

