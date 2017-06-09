Live International Football: Scotland v England

Saturday 10th June

Kick-off 5pm

TV coverage from 4.30pm on ITV, 4pm on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 5

Radio coverage from 5pm on BBC Radio 5 Live



Hampden Park, Glasgow

Gareth Southgate made himself the only option for the new boss of England when he faced Scotland as caretaker manager at Wembley back in November: his team’s cooler finishing soon dispelled the possibility of once again failing to beat an organised but less talented opponent.

For Scotland head coach Gordon Strachan, the manner of the 3–0 defeat might easily have meant a P45, but he’s still in place, trying to mastermind an unlikely but essential home win to keep hopes of World Cup qualification alive.



Both men have needed to instil unity in their teams: Strachan to quell angry postmortems and give his starless 11 a chance of an upset; Southgate to deflect unhelpful demands from Premier League managers. The England chief’s willingness to take tough decisions – Wayne Rooney has, on merit, been omitted – suggests Scotland will be unlucky again.