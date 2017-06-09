The ladies of Litchfield penitentiary are back - and in full-scale riot mode - for Orange is the New Black season five on Netflix. Here's who's playing who – and where you've seen them before...

Piper Chapman, played by Taylor Schilling

Last seen: Steering clear of riot trouble, newly reunited with on-again-off-again love interest Alex Vause.

Where have you seen her before? Ben Afflek’s Argo as Christine Mendez.

Taystee

Last seen: grieving the death of her best friend Poussey, and inciting the riot after overhearing warden Caputo's cowardly press conference.

Where have you seen her before? She has guest starred in two millennial comedy triumphs: Aziz Ansari's Master of None and Lena Dunham's Girls.

Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren, played by Uzo Aduba

Last seen: In the infirmary after tormenting herself for her involvement in Poussey's death.

Where have you seen her before? This was Aduba's break-out role and she's since starred in The Maids in London's West End.

Boo, played by Lea DeLaria

Last seen: Trying to convince Pennsatucky to end her odd relationship with her rapist, CO Coates.

Where have you seen her before? Saved by The Bell (in 1995!), the films Edge of Seventeen and The First Wives Club. She’s also a comedian.

Alex Vause, played by Laura Prepon

Last seen: avoiding the riot with Piper.

Where have you seen her before? That 70’s Show as strong-willed Donna Pinciotti.

Daya Diaz, played by Dascha Polanco

Last seen: pointing a loaded gun at CO Humphreys, as her fellow inmates screamed for her to pull the trigger.

Where have you seen her before? Gimme Shelter, Joy, The Cobbler.

Galina "Red" Reznikov, played by Kate Mulgrew

Last seen: Standing in the midst of the commotion as Daya faces off against the guards.

Where have you seen her before? Star Trek as Captain Kathryn Janeway.

Marisol "Flaca" Gonzales, played by Jackie Cruz

Last seen: Comforting best friend Marizta after she was forced to eat a baby mouse by a new CO, before participating in the riot with her fellow inmates.

Where have you seen her before? Unforgettable, Blue Bloods.

Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Dogget, played by Taryn Manning

Last seen: Telling the increasingly CO who raped her that "toast can't never be bread again", before kissing him.

Where have you seen her before? As Janeane in Eminem hip-hop drama 8 Mile and if you're a '90s kid, Crossroads with Britney Spears...

Sophia Burset, played by Laverne Cox

Last seen? Downtrodden, having her hair brushed by Gloria in her salon, which had been ransacked and overtaken by Maria Ruiz and her crew.

Where have you seen her before? Films Grandma and Carl[a]. You may have also seen her in the trailer for the new Rocky Horror Picture show as Dr Frank-N-Furter.

Nicky Nichols, played by Natasha Lyonne

Last seen: Going cold turkey after her relapsing her drug addiction, and trying to convince Lorna Morello to reignite their sexual relationship.

Where have you seen her before? A former child actor, Natasha Lyonne has been in a lot of films and TV, but she's best known for the American Pie movies.