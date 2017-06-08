#DogsAtPollingStations is back. The nation's canines are off to the polls today, accompanying their humans as they vote in the 2017 general election.

Of course, it's not the first time "dogs at polling stations" has been a thing – but this year it's such a big deal that Twitter has introduced a dedicated emoji, which basically means it's now an established tradition.

All across the country, doggos have been turning out to do their civic duty – and make sure their humans do, too.

Exercised Meg and Dunston in the rain, then exercised my democratic right ro vote #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/fOjtOTmDKb — LizC❤🐎🐶🚵🏊⛷ (@Liz_Crawford) June 8, 2017

Mavis knows what day it is! Dramatic stare into the distance for added reflection #DogsAtPollingStations #GE2107 🐶✏️❌ @DogsTrust pic.twitter.com/uXKXESDBdp — Hannah Ingram (@H_Ingram) June 8, 2017

Sure, voting may be serious business – but not every dog has been able to keep a straight face.

Of course, what with a general election in 2015 and the EU referendum in 2016 AND the snap election in 2017, some hounds are getting a little tired of it all.

On one of the most important days on the doggy calendar – #dogsatpollingstations day – this dog is pretty fed up at her human. How a-paw-ling.

Informed her I've already voted by post and now she's pissed off #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/KWeESqz7I6 — Max Haines (@MaxHaines_) June 8, 2017

And some dogs are outraged they don't get a vote. Justice for dogs! Canine equality!

Belle furious that despite having inked her paw specially was told no vote today! #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/6e4UFHOHaI — David Fay (@DF1960) June 8, 2017

But even if they can't vote, you probably should.

Decisions are made by those that show (p)up. Sprocket says VOTE! #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/aRIhQ2XJbF — Roo Goodwin (@mallocuproo) June 8, 2017

The general election takes place today, Thursday 8th June, with polls closing at 10pm