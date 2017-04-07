The latest in a series of atmospheric Doctor Who series 10 teasers has arrived, showing off the Doctor’s knack for finding trouble (and you know, helping people) wherever he goes.

“He doesn’t stay in one time or one place,” new companion Pearl Mackie (aka Bill) says in voiceover as Peter Capaldi's Doctor finds himself on a mysterious alien world with a deadly volcano.

“He goes where the universe needs him.”

Created by Who fan and YouTuber John Smith VFX for the official series, the teaser is the fourth in a series that have focused on the Doctor’s good qualities, though this is the first not to use a 2013 quote by outgoing head writer Steven Moffat as the basis for its dialogue.

With that in mind, it’s possible that we’ve got plenty more of these to come – so keep your eyes peeled for more stylish Doctor compliments in the 8 days remaining until Doctor Who returns.

Doctor Who: The Pilot airs on BBC1 on Saturday 15th April at 7.20pm