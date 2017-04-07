Bafta-winning British actor Tim Pigott-Smith has died aged 70.

Pigott-Smith was a well-known face on stage and on TV with roles in everything from The Jewel in the Crown to Decline and Fall to V for Vendetta. He had been due to appear in a touring production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman from Monday.

"It is with deep regret that I have to announce the sad news that Tim Pigott-Smith died this morning," his agent John Grant said.

"Much-loved and admired by his peers, he will be remembered by many as a gentleman and a true friend. He will be much missed. We ask that you respect the privacy of his wife, the actress Pamela Miles, his son Tom and the family."