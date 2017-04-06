Warning: spoilers for the end of Season 2 of Legends of Tomorrow

Arthur Darvill – the actor you probably know as Doctor Who’s Rory, lover of all things Amy Pond and ponytails – may have left DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Again.

During the second season finale (due to air on Sky1 next Thursday), Darvill’s character, future time traveller Rip Hunter, apparently says farewell to the Legends, passing on full control of timeship Waverider to former league of assassin’s member Sara Lance.

But fans really, really want him to stay.

i am so mad rip hunter cannot leave he's my favorite #LegendsOfTomorrow — k (@bellxarch) April 5, 2017

*Rip leaves the waverider* *time collapses in on itself* Time knows its a bad idea too, time needs Rip. #LegendsofTomorrow #riphunter — Atomic Time Trip (@AtomicTimeTrip) April 5, 2017

Rip Hunter better comes back in season 3! He is one of the best character in #LegendsOfTomorrow

Rip just left without any... Sentiments. — Bel Sim (@beldsim) April 6, 2017

Please @TheCW_Legends @LoTWritersRoom can you keep Rip Hunter for season 3?! He's easily the best character on the show #LegendsofTomorrow — Rogue illuminatus (@pmb527) April 6, 2017

But is this RIP for Rip? Perhaps not: he’s come back from time off the show before: earlier in the second series he disappeared from screens, returning as a film student in the 60s with no memory of his past.

So there’s a fair chance it's not the last we've seen of him. And if not we’ll just take control of the Waverider and change history so he never leaves. Simple.

Legends of Tomorrow is on Sky1 8pm Today