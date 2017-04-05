After a Doctor Who free 2016 (minus the Christmas Special, obviously) Peter Capaldi finally returns to the Tardis for a full series on Easter Saturday, with a new companion and plenty of new adventures in space and time awaiting him.

Series 10 marks Steven Moffat's final year at the helm of the sci-fi series and it's sure to be a memorable swansong from the veteran writer.

What do we know about Doctor Who series 10 episode 1, The Pilot?

According to the show's official synopsis the first episode finds the Time Lord on a secret mission with Nardole on earth. He has a "chance encounter with a girl with a star in her eye" that leads to a "terrifying chase across time and space". Plus he meets Bill and takes on the Daleks too.

So, business as usually really.

One RadioTimes.com reviewer says "The Pilot explores afresh the key concepts and joys of this 54-year-old show", while another adds that Pearl Mackie is actually a breath of fresh air.

Oh, and there's a surprise at the end that's SO BIG it actually comes with a countdown.

What time will Doctor Who series 10 episode 1, The Pilot be on TV?

Doctor Who series 10's first episode is due to air on BBC1 on Saturday 15th April at 7:20pm.

And if you're a big Britain's Got Talent fan you need not worry – the shows will only clash for about 10 minutes or so.