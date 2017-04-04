The BBC has responded to reports that brand-new Doctor Who companion Pearl Mackie will only last one series, stating that “no casting decisions” have been made following this year’s series 10.

It had been rumoured that the actress (who will make her debut as Bill Potts on Saturday 15th April) could leave the BBC sci-fi series alongside departing lead Peter Capaldi and showrunner Steven Moffat when they step aside later this year, giving incoming head writer Chris Chibnall a clean slate for his 2018 series.

But the BBC have refused to debate the possibility, telling viewers to “tune in” instead and find out for themselves what happens.

“We never reveal the fate of individual characters on the show,” a BBC spokesman said in a statement. “Viewers will have to tune in to find out.

“We are still filming Series 10 and no casting decisions have yet been made on Series 11.”

Speculation about Mackie’s future in the series has been buzzing ever since the announcement of Capaldi’s departure, with recent trailers also hinting that her character could meet a fatal end in upcoming episodes.

Still, for now it seems like we’ll have to wait and see whether Bill Potts will be a bridge between different eras of Doctor Who – or whether she’ll go out with the Twelfth Doctor in a blaze of glory.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April