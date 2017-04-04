Gabby Thomas will be left upset on this Friday's episode of Emmerdale when she fails to get a private moment with dad Ashley before he passes away.

Upcoming scenes see Bernice assure her daughter that she'll get to say her farewells in good time after Ashley's friends all visit the former vicar in his final hours.But Gabby is disappointed when Ashley dies before she has the chance.

Show boss Iain MacLeod was quick to reassure fans that despite her being affected by the loss of Ashley, Gabby will not have a meltdown in the wake of his demise.

Speaking today, the producer said: "Death isn't a neat thing and it doesn't conform to timetables. But Gabby's journey will see her realise that just because she wasn't there at the precise moment doesn't mean that she hasn't said a goodbye of sorts and that her dad didn't know that she loved him.

"All of this might suggest that Gabby will be sent off the rails, but that isn't our intention. We're not inflicting undue anguish - it's a simple story that felt truthful."

