Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why is a tale of people who listen to confessional cassette tapes left behind by a girl who takes her own life, but the series itself is a feast for the ears thanks to its glorious soundtrack.

The songs, some of which were handpicked by lead actor Dylan Minnette, are a mix of beautifully melancholic tracks (like the one Clay and Hannah dance to at the winter formal) and classic tunes (Joy Division play us out perfectly at the end of episode one).

Executive producer Selena Gomez has also released a new song especially for the series. Find out more about the series soundtrack here.

What’s the song Clay and Hannah dance to at the winter formal?

If there’s one thing we can say about the track that Clay and Hannah slow dance to at Liberty’s winter formal it’s that it’s hauntingly beautiful. But who is it by?

Well, it’s called The Night We Met and it’s by US indie folk and indie rock band Lord Huron. The song is taken from their 2015 album Strange Trails.

What’s the song that plays when Hannah finishes her 12th tape?

Perhaps the most unsettling of the series’ track choices is the one that plays when Hannah decides she’s almost ready to end her life. As she finishes her 12th tape, Roman Remains’ cover of Echo and The Bunnymen’s The Killing Moon plays.

It’s a pretty pivotal moment, and the track sits perfectly with the events that unfold on screen.

In episode 13, as she puts things in order, the soaring chorus of Ultravox’s Vienna rings out.

What's the song Selena Gomez sings in 13 Reasons Why?

The artist, who also serves as exec producer for the series, recorded a special cover of 80s hit Only You by Yaz. The song plays Clay out of school in episode 13.

What’s the full list of songs on the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack?

The official soundtrack features a mixture of songs and the series’ score, with tracks allocated for each of the main characters.

Only You – Selena Gomez Kill Em with Kindness - Selena Gomez Bored - Billie Eilish Love Will Tear Us Apart - Joy Division Into the Black - Chromatics The Night We Met - Lord Huron A 1000 Times - Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam The Killing Moon - Roman Remains High - Sir Sly Cool Blue - The Japanese House Fascination Street - The Cure The Walls Came Down - The Call The Stand - The Alarm

And to close the series – but not featured on the official soundtrack – there’s Bob Mould’s See A Little Light.

Where can I listen to the full 13 Reasons Why soundtrack?

Check out the full album on Spotify below, or download on iTunes, Amazon or wherever else you pick up your music.

13 Reasons Why is available on Netflix now