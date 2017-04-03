A new Doctor Who trailer has arrived that seems to show Peter Capaldi’s Time Lord start to regenerate ahead of the actors departure this Christmas.

In the new footage, which also includes more appearances from Michelle Gomez’ Missy and the classic Mondasian Cybermen, Capaldi’s Doctor appears to grip a wall in pain as his hand glows with golden regeneration energy.

Here's a better look here, if you missed it:

It’s unclear whether this will be the true regeneration of Capaldi’s Doctor – given that he still has a Christmas special to film, it seems unlikely – but it’s definitely sure to ramp up fans’ excitement as the series comes ever closer.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April