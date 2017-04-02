Some people might say this photo shared by Karen Gillan on her Instagram account somewhat shatters the illusion of her Guardians of the Galaxy character Nebula, given that it shows her in a dressing gown with her make-up ending at the neck, rather than in her usual body armour complete with cyborg parts and no skin-coloured gaps.

But we love it, firstly because it shows that even an inter-galactic super-villain needs her downtime, and also because she's hanging out with the legend that is Marvel founder Stan Lee...

Nebula and the legend and marvel mastermind @therealstanlee A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) on Apr 1, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is due in UK cinemas on 28th April – by which point we're sure Nebula will be fully dressed...