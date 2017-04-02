Mo Adeniran has beat Into the Ark to become the sixth winner of The Voice UK.

Mo, who will now immediately be recording his EP, looked completely shocked when presenter Emma Willis announced that he had won.

The 21-year-old singer, who had been the bookies' favourite to win the competition, thanked everyone at home and everyone in the studio for his win and described his coach Jennifer Hudson as "the most phenomenal person I've ever met in my life."

Similarly, runners-up Into the Ark also thanked everyone who had voted for them to get that far in the competition.

Just after the vote was frozen earlier in the evening, Jamie Miller exited the competition. However, the announcement was overshadowed when by chaos when the stage was invaded by a lone man.

A statement from ITV said: "During the results this evening there was a brief interruption on stage which was dealt with immediately by security. The show continued as planned."

ITV also added that he had come alone, the intruder had applied for a ticket to the show legitimately and with relevant ID, he had been searched by security prior to entering the studio and he was escorted out of the studios as soon as the show was over.

Before anyone got the chance to read what his piece of paper said, two men from security ran onto the stage and wrestled the as-yet-unknown invader.

Meanwhile there was further anarchy when Sir Tom Jones was heard saying “f**k me” after it was revealed that Into the Ark made it through to the final two acts.

Presenter Emma Willis apologised for his language immediately afterwards as she said: “There may have been a little swear word that popped out then through excitement – apologies to anybody if they were offended.”

Meanwhile Jones recently told RadioTimes.com that Into the Ark would be supporting him on his new tour, and former winners of the show Jermain Jackman, Andrea Begley and Stevie McCrorie recently spoke to RadioTimes.com about their experiences of what really happened after they each won the show.