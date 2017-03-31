Doctor Who fans will be intrigued by a new gem unearthed by the BFI National Archive – a 1974 film called The Author of Beltraffio starring former Time Lord Tom Baker.

The actor, who occupied the Tardis between 1974 and 1981, appeared in the little-known film alongside actress Georgina Hale. But his British fans have never been able to watch it since it last aired in the UK in 1976.

One of five Henry James stories made for French TV 40 years ago, you can see it in full at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival on Saturday 8th April.

In the film, Baker plays the celebrated author of the title who is visited by an American who admires him but finds Hale's exquisite wife rather hostile. Family secrets are soon unearthed centring on the author's sickly child Dolcino in a faithful adaptation of James's 1884 story.

Here is an exclusive clip: