Mackenzie Crook’s gentle comedy Detectorists is returning for a third and final series, the BBC has confirmed.

The show, in which Crook plays affable metal detecting enthusiast Andy, will film six more episodes in Suffolk this summer for a likely BBC4 broadcast at the end of the year.

Andy's best friend, Toby Jones’ character Lance, will also be returning following the 2015 Christmas Special in which Andy decided to travel to Africa with his wife Becky (Rachel Stirling) and son Stan, leaving his future with the Danebury Metal Detecting Club [DMC] uncertain.

Lance also made a stunning find that ended up in the British Museum.

Stirling will rejoin the cast alongside an expected return for Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Sophie, Pearce Quigley as the lugubrious Russell and Gerald Horan as chairman Terry.

"After a year away, I decided I missed my friends in Danebury so much, that I have to go back to the world of Detectorists one more time to see what Andy and Lance can dig up,” Crook said in a statement issued by the BBC. News of the commission was first broken by British Comedy Guide.

Crook added, “The prospect of filming another summer in the beautiful English countryside is a good one, and I'm very proud that the third series will premiere on BBC4 where it all started."

Cassian Harrison, BBC4 controller, said, "Detectorists has been one of my personal TV highlights of the last few years, and I'm simply delighted to welcome Mackenzie, Toby, Rachel, and all the detecting team back to the BBC4 abode once again."