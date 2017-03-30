While watching series two of The Last Kingdom, you might notice that the weather was a lot nicer back then. That’s because the show is mostly filmed in Hungary.

“Last season we filmed in wintertime and the look of it was so fabulous because it was really muddy, snowy and cold,” says locations manager Martyn John. “But this time we filmed in the summer and it all looked very pretty. That's not really what the show is all about so we’ve tried to block out the sun as much as possible.”

Alexander Dreymon as conflicted hero Uhtred in Hungary

The cast and crew lived in Budapest and John’s crew built huge sets in the surrounding countryside. “You go 45 minutes outside of Budapest and you’re in the middle of nowhere. You can’t do that anywhere in the UK. To get landscape of that scale and variety you have to travel to Scotland or to North Wales, whereas in Budapest it’s all there for you – apart from a coast.”

The coastal scenes are the only ones shot in the UK. In series one, they were filmed in North Wales but the show decamped to County Durham this time round.

Norwegian actor Ole Christoffer Ertvaag as Sven on the Durham coast

“When Uhtred is sold into slavery, we built a traders camp at Nose’s Point, near Seaham. They get a lot of film crews up there. They shot one of the Alien movies there because it’s got the most amazing cliff and the iron extract in the water makes it look orange. “

The Last Kingdom is on Thursdays on BBC2 at 9pm

Radio Times Travel holidays

2nd passenger goes FREE on Delights of the Danube Cruise, 7 nights from £999. Join Sound of Music to cruise one of the world's most iconic rivers and call at some of Europe's most beautiful cities. Visit Vienna, see the beautiful Wachau Valley and head downstream to Budapest and Bratislava on this classic river cruise. Click here for the full itinerary and to book