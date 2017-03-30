Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is getting a makeover. Nearly a year after their first performance, Jamie Parker, Paul Thornley and Noma Dumezweni will bid their farewells as Harry, Ron and Hermione, with a trio of three new actors taking on the iconic roles.

Jamie Glover (Waterloo Road) has been cast to play The Boy Who Lived, with Emma Lowndes (Cranford) to appear as his wife Ginny and Theo Ancient playing Albus Potter.

Ron Weasley will be performed by stage actor Thomas Aldridge, with Rakie Ayola (Holby City) as Hermione and Helen Aluko as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley.

Draco Malfoy will be played by James Howard with Samuel Blenkin as his son, Scorpius.

From left to right: the new Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Hermione Granger, Ginny Potter, Rose Granger-Weasley, Harry Potter, Albus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy

Rehearsals for the new cast began this week with their first performance set to take place at the Palace Theatre in London's West End on 24th May 2017, following the current cast's final curtain call on 21st May.

Sonia Friedman & John Tiffany take us inside the first day of rehearsals as new cast members join #CursedChild in London. pic.twitter.com/e821TQJ6rd — Harry Potter Play (@HPPlayLDN) March 30, 2017

The Cursed Child marks the eighth story in JK Rowling's Harry Potter franchise and has won multiple awards since it was first launched on the London stage. It's currently booked up until 29th April 2018 and is expected to transfer to Broadway next year.

