New drama series 13 Reasons Why hits Netflix this Friday 31st March, based on the novel by Jay Asher. Find out more about the characters and the actors who play them right here.

Hannah Baker (played by Katherine Langford)

13 Reasons Why follows the story of Hannah Baker, a high school teenager who tragically committed suicide. However, before taking her own life she left a series of tapes documenting the 13 'reasons' why she did what she did – and who is responsible.

This is 20-year-old actor Katherine Langford's first major role. Find out more about the Australian rising star here.

Clay Jensen (played by Dylan Minnette)

Two weeks after he found out about his classmate Hannah's suicide, Clay is still in shock. Then he returns home from school to discover a box of old school cassette tapes on his doorstep. The tapes are from Hannah, recorded before she died. But why has Clay received them?

He may be just 20 years old, but actor Dylan Minnette has had an impressive career already, with roles in series including Prison Break, Lost and Saving Grace. He's also a musician, playing with LA band The Narwhals.

Justin Foley (played by Brandon Flynn)

Justin is one of the first people on Hannah's 'list' of reasons. He was her first crush when she moved to the area, but things quickly turn sour when he betrays her trust...

Young actor Brand Flynn appeared on CBS series Braindead before bagging one of the key roles on 13 Reasons Why. He attended the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Jessica Davis (played by Alisha Boe)

Jessica was one of Hannah's first friends at school after their counsellor put them together, but when Jess and another of their friends began going out, things got complicated. Hannah tells all on the tapes – but how much are we meant to believe?

And another little teaser. So excited for you guys to see this show. #JessicaDavis #13reasonswhy A post shared by Boezo (@alishaboe) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Alisha Boe has appeared in Sky Atlantic series Ray Donovan and Casual, available on US streaming service Hulu.