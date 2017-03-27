Mother's Day: a time for giving your lovely Mum a great big hug or remembering just how much they supported and cared for you.

The day is special on both sides of the Atlantic. However, it comes with a warning: British people celebrate Mother's Day on a different day to people in the United States.

This proved a real problem when Harry Potter author JK Rowling tweeted this lovely tribute to her mother Anne, only for her fans in the US to freak out with worry that they might have forgotten this all-important date.

Happy #MothersDay to mums everywhere & a special hug to all the people missing theirs today. Here's mine, Anne, with my little sis and me 💞 pic.twitter.com/tmvLeBncMp — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 26, 2017

Just look at the reaction.

@jk_rowling you scared me here in the US! Happy Mother's Day over in the U.K.! — Megan (@MegBrittB) March 26, 2017

@jk_rowling as a terrible son who mistakenly thought this was US Mothers Day, I thank you for raising my ❤️ rate on a relaxing Sunday. 😂😉 — Jon Kranz (@i8paste) March 26, 2017

The confusion wasn't just in the US, either.

@jk_rowling for a moment I thought today was mother's day in 🇨🇴 and I got scares as hell but I remembered we do it in may 😌 — Daniela. (@creepybrownie) March 26, 2017

Although Mother's Day takes place on 26th March in the UK, it won't take place until Sunday 14th May in the US. Don't worry, you haven't missed it.

JK Rowling tweeted Happy Mother's Day & i legit panicked & called my mom & mom's like "um you're off by 2 months" It's too early in the morn — Marie Lu (@Marie_Lu) March 26, 2017

Why do British people have a different Mother's Day to us?? I was so confused I thought I forgot and didn't give my mum anything 😂😳😄 — devon(e) (@devlillian) March 26, 2017

Then again, why stop with just one day?