The Great Pottery Throw Down finished on BBC2 tonight with the winner emerging from a final contest in which they had to sculpt a human torso. (No spoilers in case you haven’t watched it yet).

But question marks hang over the show's future with a third series still not commissioned.

According to sources, the producers Love Productions remain "anxious" about a recommission for The Great Pottery Throw Down which has run for two series so far and is presented by Sara Cox with Kate Malone and Keith Brymer Jones acting as expert judges.

"Usually the production has some sense of whether there will be another run by the time of a series finale and we certainly have not had that yet," said a production source.

In fact there is uncertainty over the future of all the "Great" talent show made by the same producers, Love Productions.

Love is, of course, is the production company whose relationship with the BBC soured last year when it decided to take The Great British Bake Off to Channel 4.

According to one BBC source, a number of senior Corporation executives are keen to make a clean break from the “Great British…” franchise altogether.

As RadioTimes.com has already reported, another Love show, The Great British Sewing Bee, could also be destined for the scrapheap, although neither the BBC nor Love has so far formally confirmed this to be the case.

Question marks also remain over Bake Off spin-off Crème de la Crème which features professional pastry chefs.

A BBC spokeswoman said that the Corporation is “looking forward to meeting the producers soon to discuss [The Great Pottery Throw Down]”, adding: “A decision will be made as part of our standard commissioning process.”

A spokeswoman for Love Productions had not responded to RadioTimes.com at the time of publication.