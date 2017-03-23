Rupert Grint and Ed Sheeran have been riffing on their similarities for years, but now the Harry Potter actor has finally broken down and revealed the truth: Thinking Out Loud singer Sheeran never existed at all.

Grint came clean while appearing on MTV's After Hours in black-framed glasses and a flannel shirt that showed off arm tattoos. He was introduced as Sheeran but suddenly had a crisis of identity, handed over his guitar and revealed that Sheeran was just his alter ego in a joke that went too far.

"I can't do this," he explained. "I want to say something. The truth is Ed isn't real. My name is Rupert Grint."

In an emotional confession, he joked: "After Potter, all I wanted to do was stretch myself, create some real magic, so I created a character. He'd have the voice of an angel, impossibly wispy facial hair, so I bought a guitar and a bunch of flannel, and I called him Ed, Ed Sheeran."

The Ron Weasley actor added: "I just didn't expect everyone to think he was real. He became my greatest acting achievement and the bane of my existence."

But the shocked host and studio full of Sheeran fans just couldn't take it in. Was any of it real? The love of cats, the adorable klutziness?

"I hate cats. All of them. Mine, Taylor[Swift]'s, f**king allergic to them."

But with the workload having gone too far and the deceptions piling up, Grint decided to retire his character: "I can't balance it any more. From this day forward Ed is no more."

Fortunately for Sheeran fans, Grint was easily persuaded to continue his character and the pop star is back in business.