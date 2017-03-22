The hopeless holiday-makers and staff of the Solana all-inclusive hotel in Benidorm are back to soak up the sun in a ninth series of the ITV sitcom. Here’s everything you need to know…

What time is it next on?

The fourth episode of the series is on at 9pm on Wednesday 29th March on ITV. It's been delayed a week, thanks to a World Cup qualification match between Germany and England on Wednesday 22nd of March.

Who’s in the cast?

Sherrie Hewson, Johnny Vegas and Tony Maudsley have all returned to cause havoc at the Solana resort. You can find out everything about the cast and characters here.

Where is Benidorm filmed?

The Solana doesn't actually exist but you can enjoy a pina colada at the tavern that doubles for Neptune's. Find out more about the Sol Pelícanos Ocas Hotel here.