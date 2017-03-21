Twisted, macabre and hilarious. Inside No 9 is everything but predictable – although one thing we can foresee for it is a brand new series.

BBC were so pleased with Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton's dark comedy that it commissioned another run before the latest episodes had even aired.

Tonight sees the airing of the final episode of the current third series featuring Fiona Shaw, Felicity Kendal, Morgana Robinson and a special guest appearance that we won't spoil.

The fourth series is due to air in 2018 and, as usual, will see each episode set in a different location with a new story.

Shearsmith told RadioTimes.com earlier this year that it had already been written and will be just as ambitious and weird with one episode set in a hotel corridor and written entirely in iambic pentameter.

"Once we have filmed series four we will have made 24 episodes," he said. "That's quite a lot.

"It’s time for the neighbours at No 7 and No 11 to get worried again. We are delighted at the prospect of a fourth series and venturing into six more properties with a ‘9’ on the door. We do hope you will be there to join us, kicking and screaming to be let out.”

Shane Allen, Controller, Comedy Commissioning, said of the new commission: “Reece and Steve set their own bar ever higher with each series, they are consistently brilliant. “