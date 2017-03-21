What time is Catastrophe on TV?

Episode four of sitcom airs on Tuesday 21st March, at 10pm on Channel 4.

What happens in tonight's show?

While many couple comedies often stop at the bedroom door, Channel 4’s mantra is to open it and look inside. In that vein, tonight’s visit kicks off with a graphic sexual encounter that beautifully captures all the messy, frank tenderness we’ve come to expect from Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney. The duo are getting on very well these days – perhaps too well (there are hints that she is pregnant). But we never flinch from darkness and difficulty. Rob is continuing to drink, while a scene involving Sharon’s dementia-afflicted dad is both hilarious and deeply moving.









Elsewhere: Chris meets Fran’s hunky new boyfriend for the first time and the grumpy Scot doesn’t disappoint any of us.

Review by Ben Dowell.

Will Carrie Fisher be in it?

The sixth (and final) episode of the new series will also see a return for Carrie Fisher's Mia, Rob's difficult mother, in what promises to be a "chunkier" role according to Horgan and in what Channel 4 describe as a "highly emotional" episode.