Praise for The Nightly Show being on Twitter has been as rare as a unicorn sighting.

Yet something almost magical happened on Monday night. For the first time since the ITV entertainment series started nearly a month ago, viewers weren't completely annoyed and irritated by it. Instead, new host Dermot O'Leary had plenty of praise heaped on him for his debut performance.

Think @radioleary showed his talents on #thenightlyshow tonight. Different dynamic when he was behind the desk but easily best host so far. — Ravi Pau (@RavPau) March 20, 2017

Doing catch up & only 5mins in and by far the best presenter @radioleary #TheNightlyShow — ✨✨Vicki✨✨ (@vicki_liv) March 20, 2017

@ITVNightlyShow Dermot is a safe pair of hands who knows what he is doing good choice.The set needs changing though,too cold #TheNightlyShow — skp20040 (@skp20040) March 20, 2017

@radioleary you may have just saved this entire programme. Loved the piano. #CatherineTate & @Rubywax by far the best guests #thenightlyshow — Oliver HackettWatson (@38cords) March 20, 2017

The Nightly Show has been dogged by criticism since it began. Low ratings, irritation at the news being moved and complaints over the hosts have led to calls from viewers for the show to be axed.

In fact, last week's host Davina McCall was so worried about coming under fire for her stint behind the desk that she announced she was quitting Twitter for the week while she was hosting.

It would be nice to think this meant The Nightly Show is on the up and up, but of course next week sees a change of presenter again. No pressure then, Gordon Ramsay...

