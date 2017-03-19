It's elementary that every time Benedict Cumberbatch or Martin Freeman are guests on Graham Norton, you're bound to be entertained. The Sherlock stars have made countless appearances on the chat show sofa and gifted us with a whole host of memorable moments.

Who could forget the time we all realised Benedict Cumberbatch couldn't say penguins? Or when he tackled a giant teddy bear to the floor?

How about when Graham reminded us how much Benedict looks like an otter? Or the striking similarities between Martin and a particularly happy hedgehog?

The faces of their fellow guests say it all...

So, go on. Remind yourselves of their best bits with this compilation video. It is a Sunday, after all...