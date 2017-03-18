John Barrowman has a LOT of stuff. The man is coming down in clothes, homeware and – most exciting of all – Doctor Who memorabilia.

Clearly it's all got a bit much because the Torchwood star and his husband Scott are holding an enormous garage sale at their home this weekend and he's given us a sneak peek on Twitter.

"It's a good memorabilia show," says Barrowman as he takes us on a tour.

No kidding. Just get a look at all the Doctor Who and Torchwood goodies up for grabs...

Doctor Who and Torchwood memorabilia set up is almost done 💁🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ueaEF8tVfT — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) March 17, 2017

Barrowman's merchandise game is STRONG.

Barrowman's Big Bad Garage Sale progress report JB pic.twitter.com/5zgdneYLz9 — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) March 17, 2017

And if you're in need of a shirt (or 20!), he's your guy...

THIS COULD BE YOURS... Barrowman's Big Bad Garage Sale - 2399 North Farrell Drive Saturday 8am it starts. JB pic.twitter.com/gUbFdLcjXz — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) March 17, 2017

If you find yourself in the vicinity of Palm Springs, California, you can go and ogle the goods in person this Saturday and Sunday. The rest of us will have to make do with watching on from afar.