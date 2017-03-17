Linzi 'Star' Bragg has made a surprise reappearance on EastEnders, nearly a year after she was last seen on the BBC1 soap.

Scenes just broadcast saw Star offer a beleaguered Bex some much-needed support after the troubled teen faced more heartache at Walford High.

Tonight's storyline saw Bex report Madison, Alexandra and Louise to the headteacher for their part in the recent explicit photo scandal and for an attack that Bex endured in the school toilets.

The trouble was that the trio then denied Bex's accusations, leaving the teachers powerless to take the matter further, their one course of action being to keep watch on the troublesome threesome.

Bex wasted no time in telling Louise that their friendship was now over. But just as it looked like she was facing a lonely future, Star offered to get the bus home with her and told Bex she'd had a raw deal at school.

For those who don't remember, Star - played by actress Amy-Leigh Hickman - was the girl who caught the eye of Jay Brown in February of 2016, only to later reveal that she'd lied about her age.

