The psychedelic, mind-bending X-Men spin-off Legion has been renewed for a second series after receiving critical acclaim since its debut last month.

The drama from Noah Hawley, who also masterminded Fargo, is set to return to FX in 2018. It is expected that cast members Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey, Beauty and the Beast), Aubrey Plaza and Jean Smart will be back, too.

Stevens stars as Marvel character David Haller, a young man diagnosed with schizophrenia who discovers that the voices he hears and the strange things he sees may not be hallucinations after all.

Legion’s executive producer and Marvel boss Jeph Loeb said: “Noah’s spectacular take on David Haller and all the other characters he brought to life makes us ache for more.”

Hawley has recently been toiling away on the third season of Fargo, which returns with Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Carrie Coon in April.

For now, series one of Legion continues in the UK on Thursdays at 9pm on FOX