There are still tickets available for events at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, on Friday 7th to Sunday 9th April at the BFI Southbank, London.

Michael Palin, Maggie Smith*, Aidan Turner, Jenna Coleman, Steven Moffat, Charlie Brooker, Mark Gatiss and a special tribute to Victoria Wood will lead a star-studded line-up.

Other highlights include a look back at the making of Sir David Attenborough's Planet Earth II, a masterclass in How to become a social media star with food and fitness gurus Joe Wicks and the Hemsley Sisters, Rowan Atkinson on bringing back Maigret and Keeley Hawes and the cast of the Durrells chatting about the ITV drama together with an exclusive screening of the first episode of the new series.

The festival will kick off with Palin’s induction into the Radio Times Hall of Fame, joining last year's honouree, Sir David Attenborough.

Steven Moffat will also be inducted during a session on 9th April, in which he will discuss his career with comedian Frank Skinner. His Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss is scheduled to appear on the same day, taking the audience on a tour of his favourite television moments.

Victoria Wood: A Tribute will see friends and colleagues – including Julie Walters (work permitting) and BBC Drama controller Piers Wenger – come together to share their memories of the late actress, writer and comedian. The festival will also host screenings of 1981's Two Creatures Great and Small and Victoria Wood at the Albert Hall (2002).

Meanwhile, a Call the Midwife panel will celebrate one of Britain's biggest dramas, with creator Heidi Thomas, executive producer Pippa Harris and members of the main cast on hand to share secrets of the show.

Victoria stars Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes will take a break from their busy schedules filming series two to sit down for a chat with creator Daisy Goodwin and executive producer Damien Timmer about ITV's hit Sunday night drama.

Poldark also boasts a starry panel, with leading man Aidan Turner reuniting with writer Debbie Horsfield and executive producer Timmer (who heads up Mammoth Screen) to give fans a sneak peek of series three.

Freida Pinto and Babou Ceesay will also be on hand for a screening of Guerrilla – the Sky original thriller created by 12 Years a Slave Oscar winner John Ridley and executive produced by and starring Idris Elba.

A screening of new Brazilian drama Merciless will be followed by a discussion with Walter Presents curator Walter Iuzzolino, who will also host a first look at season two of Spanish prison drama Locked Up.

The Archers fans can delve into the the trial of Helen Titchener as Louiza Patikas and Tim Watson, who play Helen and Rob, and former Archers editor Sean O'Connor reveal the inside track on the storyline which gripped millions and sparked a national debate about domestic abuse.

And for families with young children, acclaimed author Jacqueline Wilson will appear with the cast and crew of CBBC drama Hetty Feather, while Judith Kerr (The Tiger Who Came to Tea) and Michael Morpurgo (War Horse) will be in conversation during the weekend.

Shaun the Sheep and Wallace and Gromit creators Aardman will host a series of 'ewe-nique' modelling workshops so youngsters can take home their very own clay models of Gromit and Shaun.

*Talent appearances are work permitting and subject to change. Please check the BFI website for updates to the programme