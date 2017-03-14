A long time ago in a galaxy not so far away the cancellation of a TV series would leave fans heartbroken and inspire the odd letter-writing campaign.

In the 21st century, however, fans of an axed series can gather together to call for the return of their favourite shows via rather inspiring Facebook and Twitter campaigns, with online petitions garnering thousands of signatures from their fellow TV lovers around the world.

The past few years have seen more and more of them pop up (viewers of The Great British Sewing Bee have even been at it despite being unsure of the show's fate) as fans rally to support shows like The Halcyon, Home Fires and recent BBC daytime cancellation, The Coroner.

But which show really deserves that all-important lifeline from an online outlet like Amazon or Netflix? Who should be picked up by a rival broadcaster?

