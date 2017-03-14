First Dates has spread its wings and flown across the Atlantic – and has had something of a Hollywood makeover in the process.

As this new trailer shows, the hit Channel 4 dating show has undergone an American revamp, and is produced by Ellen DeGeneres and narrated by Drew Barrymore.

Apart from the lack of Fred Sirieix, everything looks pretty much exactly the same. The big red heart provides the backdrop, the awkward talking head interviews remain – as do the even more awkward moments when the dates have to decide who’s paying the bill.

The show was filmed at a restaurant in Chicago and will comprise of eight episodes.

There’s even cameras in the toilets to capture singletons' first impressions as they call their nearest and dearest to give them the lowdown on their date. "I hate him," says one woman down the phone as she debriefs on her dinner partner. Ouch.

Plus there's even a Cici lookalike – wearing a very similar uniform, too – who comes to the rescue of one diner when he reveals that his date has simply upped and left.

First Dates will air in the US on April 7 at 8pm on NBC