David Walliams and John Bishop were hardly heaped with praise when they hosted The Nightly Show.
So it’s no wonder that third presenter in the chair Davina McCall has decided to have a break from social media for five days while she guest hosts the programme.
She said that people could “fill yer boots” in tweeting any hate about the show as she won’t be reading it.
However, many of the replies from viewers to her message were positive, with people saying how much they enjoyed the programme with her in the chair.
Although not everyone was entirely convinced...
Maybe it's best to stay off Twitter after all, Davina.
The Nightly Show airs at 10pm weekdays on ITV.