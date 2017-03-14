David Walliams and John Bishop were hardly heaped with praise when they hosted The Nightly Show.

So it’s no wonder that third presenter in the chair Davina McCall has decided to have a break from social media for five days while she guest hosts the programme.

She said that people could “fill yer boots” in tweeting any hate about the show as she won’t be reading it.

I hosting the nightly show all week x I'm off twitter till Saturday so if you hate it .... fill yer boots ! 👍🏼😉 — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) March 13, 2017

However, many of the replies from viewers to her message were positive, with people saying how much they enjoyed the programme with her in the chair.

First time I've enjoyed #TheNightlyShow with @ThisisDavina now in charge — Mister Vivian (@MisterVivian) March 13, 2017

Congratulations @ThisisDavina on tonight's show it was so much better with an actual TV presenter hosting. #thenightlyshow — JB (@jonathaan76) March 13, 2017

Although not everyone was entirely convinced...

#thenightlyshow @ITV please put The News At Ten back on instead of this dreadful unfunny rubbish with talentless average hosts! — Howard Marbles (@HowardMarbles) March 13, 2017

Walliams was great compared to Davina. She is beyond terrible at shows like this #thenightlyshow — matt d (@bowiematty) March 13, 2017

#thenightlyshow This show is a mixture of awkward and very awkward. Not a good combination. — Bobby Randolf (@economist_the) March 13, 2017

Maybe it's best to stay off Twitter after all, Davina.

The Nightly Show airs at 10pm weekdays on ITV.