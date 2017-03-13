Who wants overpriced supermarket flowers and soppy greetings cards when you can have Tom Hardy? The Taboo actor is returning to CBeebies for Mother's Day to read a bedtime story – and mums are likely to be far more excited than their children.

Hardy will be reading a brand new bedtime tale, There's A Bear On My Chair by Ross Collins.

The 39-year-old father-of-two has previously popped up in the early evening slot on New Year's Eve and Valentine's Day.

But it's not just pre-schoolers who have been enjoying his story-reading abilities: with his dog Woody at his side, Hardy has been a major hit with grown-ups too.

Plenty of mums are already looking forward to the Mothering Sunday treat, and dads are gearing up for the evening too.

@CBeebiesHQ Great.... That's me putting the kids to bed early because she's got something "important" to watch 😜 — skeddy (@skeddy) March 13, 2017

Got to love waking up to an @CBeebiesHQ announcement that #TomHardy is reading another #bedtimestory - one a month is great! #mumchat — Lydia Simpson (@Lydiaricheldis) March 13, 2017

There's A Bear On My Chair is a story about an angry little mouse who (you guessed it) is enraged by the bear sitting on his chair. He tries all sorts of tactics to shift his ursine opponent - but will he be successful?

Tom Hardy's episode of CBeebies Bedtime Story will air on Sunday 26th March at 6.50pm