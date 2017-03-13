Get ready for more Doctor Who series 10 hype: BBC1 has released a new image showing Peter Capaldi, new companion Pearl Mackie and Matt Lucas ahead of a new 60-second trailer set to air later this Monday.

That's quite a lot of 'new' to enjoy today.

The picture shows the Doctor's series 10 companion Bill hanging on for dear life, with Lucas's returning character Nardole in the Tardis with the Doctor.

Check it out below, and see what we've managed to spot hidden in the new image here.

As for that new Doctor Who trailer, it is set to be revealed during Monday night's live FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United.

Doctor Who series 10 returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15 April; the title of episode one is (somewhat knowingly) called The Pilot.

